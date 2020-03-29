UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 30,993 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Columbia Property Trust worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 2,291,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

