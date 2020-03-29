UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,137 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

