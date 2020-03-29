UBS Group AG Acquires 14,488 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of VVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 959,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,205. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

