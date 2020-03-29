UBS Group AG Raises Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Spire worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 383,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after buying an additional 103,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spire by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 292,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

