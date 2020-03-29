Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

