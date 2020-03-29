Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 141.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.