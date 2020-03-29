Utrust 24 Hour Volume Hits $392,288.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin. Utrust has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $392,288.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.02543953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00043515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

