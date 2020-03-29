Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VVV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 3,088,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,682. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

