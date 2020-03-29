Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $15.93. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 220,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.