VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in VF were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. 2,568,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

