Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $354.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

