Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

