Wealthquest Corp Sells 395 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

MSFT stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,042,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

