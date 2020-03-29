Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.80. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

