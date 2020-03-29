Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

