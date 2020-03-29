Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

