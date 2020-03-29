XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.79

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.79 and traded as low as $14.00. XLMedia shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,128,536 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Get XLMedia alerts:

In other XLMedia news, insider Stuart Simms acquired 879,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £228,792.98 ($300,964.19). Also, insider Ory Weihs bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($38,147.86).

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.