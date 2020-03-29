YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.33

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $14.95. YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

