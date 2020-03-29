Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMV (NYSE:IMV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IMV has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of IMV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.96.

IMV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,098. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

