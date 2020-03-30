Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $62.42. 263,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $109.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.