First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 15th

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

