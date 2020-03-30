Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 178.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

