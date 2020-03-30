RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from RUS DIV/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.

Shares of ASX:RDV opened at A$20.59 ($14.60) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is A$29.44.

