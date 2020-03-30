SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$47.01.

