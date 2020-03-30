TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 811,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 65,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.75.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

