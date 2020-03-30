Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 519,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 27th total of 583,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.22. 274,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

