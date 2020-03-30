Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 27th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $4.35 on Monday, hitting $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,081. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,263,000 after buying an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

