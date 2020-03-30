Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 27th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $4.35 on Monday, hitting $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,081. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
