-$0.09 EPS Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. Briggs & Stratton reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Briggs & Stratton has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 736,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

