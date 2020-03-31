$0.71 EPS Expected for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

