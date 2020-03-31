10,216 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 1,459,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,153,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

