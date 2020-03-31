105,486 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $4,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 703.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

