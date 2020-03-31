11,004 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153,882. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

