12,989 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

NYSE MO traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,348,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.