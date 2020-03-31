1,524 Shares in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. 6,246,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.