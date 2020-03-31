15,685 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPLV traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 689,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

