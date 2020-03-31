1,581 Shares in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Stephens raised Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 259,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,673. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.