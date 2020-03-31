$163.59 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $163.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $168.47 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $178.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $707.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $719.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $758.50 million, with estimates ranging from $721.80 million to $795.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,607. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

