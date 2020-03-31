17,055 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Facebook by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 114,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $624,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The company has a market cap of $481.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.31.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

