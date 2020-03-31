1,871 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. 1,503,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.