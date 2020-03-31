1,893 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. 10,608,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,947,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

