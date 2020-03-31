19,677 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.31.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $9.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.95. 22,485,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

