207 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after buying an additional 127,297 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

