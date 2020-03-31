2,110 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after buying an additional 171,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,152. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,302 shares of company stock valued at $97,485,106 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

