2,404 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

