243 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PYPL traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.03. 8,945,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038,124. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.