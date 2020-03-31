2,649 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.96. 2,679,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

