2,677 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,979,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.84.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

