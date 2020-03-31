30,964 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,620,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

