3,117 Shares in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. 8,255,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

