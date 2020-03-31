33,885 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

